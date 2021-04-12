Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock valued at $367,106,993. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $311.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $886.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

