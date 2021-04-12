Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $573.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

