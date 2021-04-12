Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 384,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $421.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

