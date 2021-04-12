Private Capital Group LLC Has $13.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

