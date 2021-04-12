Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

