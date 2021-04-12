Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $51.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.