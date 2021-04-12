Private Capital Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.41.

