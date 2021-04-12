Private Capital Group LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

