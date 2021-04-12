Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

IVV stock opened at $412.60 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

