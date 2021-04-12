Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $109.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.