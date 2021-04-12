Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.