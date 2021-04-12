Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 14,844 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

