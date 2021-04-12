Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

