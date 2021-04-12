Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

SBUX stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

