Private Capital Group LLC Sells 13,390 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

