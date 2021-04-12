Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $318.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $342.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.