Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

