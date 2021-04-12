Private Capital Group LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,649,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

