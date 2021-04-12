Private Capital Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.52 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $198.75 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

