Private Capital Group LLC Sells 812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $232.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $232.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.