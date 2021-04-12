Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,365.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,038.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

