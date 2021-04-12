Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

