PRIZM Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. PRIZM has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $704,241.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001494 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,683,667,794 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

