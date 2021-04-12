ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PRA opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

