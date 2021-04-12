PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Securities

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.
NYSE:PRG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82. PROG has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.