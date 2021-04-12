PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Securities

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE:PRG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82. PROG has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.