Prologis (PLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

