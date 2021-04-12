ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, an increase of 1,870.4% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARFXF remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 385,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

