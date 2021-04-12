Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Up 313,233.3%

Shares of Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) were up 313,233.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.