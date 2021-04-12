ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

