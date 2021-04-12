Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.16. 16,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.62 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

