Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,654,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,792,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

