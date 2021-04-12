Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,825. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

