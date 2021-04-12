Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

