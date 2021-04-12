Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

