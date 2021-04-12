Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $137.19. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

