Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.66. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.