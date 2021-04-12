Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,840. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.