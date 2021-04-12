Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 744 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $160.50. 78,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,593. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

