Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 581,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Prosus has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.