Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $25.74. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.