Proton (XPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $872,073.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Proton has a market cap of $81.48 million and approximately $872,073.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

