Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 247.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
Provention Bio stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. 15,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
