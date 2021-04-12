Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 247.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. 15,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.