Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $95.58, with a volume of 36388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

