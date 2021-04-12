Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

