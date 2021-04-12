Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £200.85 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,552.50 ($20.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £40.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,507.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,305.96. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

