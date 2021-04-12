Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £200.85 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).
PRU stock opened at GBX 1,552.50 ($20.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £40.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,507.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,305.96. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
