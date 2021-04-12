PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of PTC worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

