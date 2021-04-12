Public Mint 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

