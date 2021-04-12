Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $259.90

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.90 and last traded at $259.90, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.88.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

