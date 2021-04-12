Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.21. 7,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average of $231.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $259.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

