pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $169,990.03 and $1,091.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $18.01 or 0.00030026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

